Range
75.38 - 75.38
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/3.3K
Div / Yield
1.47/1.88%
52 Wk
65.86 - 100.95
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
28.13
Open
75.38
P/E
14.89
Shares
58M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Minth Group Ltd is an investment holding company with its subsidiaries engaged in design, manufacturing, processing, developing, and sales of automobile body parts and moulds of passenger cars. It operates in five segments: Aluminium, Plastic, Battery housing, Metal & Trim, and Others. Some of its products consist of trims, decorative parts, body-structural parts, seat frame systems, roof racks, and others. Its geographical segments are China, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Minth Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minth Gr (MNTHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minth Gr (OTCPK: MNTHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minth Gr's (MNTHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minth Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Minth Gr (MNTHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minth Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Minth Gr (MNTHY)?

A

The stock price for Minth Gr (OTCPK: MNTHY) is $75.38 last updated Today at 2:46:04 PM.

Q

Does Minth Gr (MNTHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minth Gr.

Q

When is Minth Gr (OTCPK:MNTHY) reporting earnings?

A

Minth Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minth Gr (MNTHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minth Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Minth Gr (MNTHY) operate in?

A

Minth Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.