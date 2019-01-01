|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|REV
|7.885M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.820
|REV
|7.404M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Malvern Bancorp’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) and Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN).
The latest price target for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting MLVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.14% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) is $16.33 last updated Today at 4:04:18 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2011 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2010.
Malvern Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Malvern Bancorp.
Malvern Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.