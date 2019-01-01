QQQ
Range
16.23 - 16.38
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/11.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.12 - 19.38
Mkt Cap
124.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.37
P/E
-
EPS
0.27
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Malvern Bancorp Inc owns Malvern Federal Savings Bank, which operates several financial centers as well as an online banking site. The company provides checking and savings accounts, and in turn issues loans for commercial and residential real estate projects. Malvern's customer base consists of individual clients along with small and mid-sized businesses in the area.

Malvern Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malvern Bancorp's (MLVF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting MLVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.14% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)?

A

The stock price for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MLVF) is $16.33 last updated Today at 4:04:18 PM.

Q

Does Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 20, 2011 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2010.

Q

When is Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) reporting earnings?

A

Malvern Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malvern Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) operate in?

A

Malvern Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.