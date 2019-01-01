QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.93 - 4.06
Mkt Cap
307.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
97.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 3:21AM
Millennial Lithium Corp is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties. The company's projects include the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project and Cauchari East Lithium Project. It has one operating segment, being the exploration of resource properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Millennial Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Millennial Lithium (MLNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Millennial Lithium (OTC: MLNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Millennial Lithium's (MLNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Millennial Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Millennial Lithium (MLNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Millennial Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Millennial Lithium (MLNLF)?

A

The stock price for Millennial Lithium (OTC: MLNLF) is $3.14 last updated Today at 8:26:09 PM.

Q

Does Millennial Lithium (MLNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Millennial Lithium.

Q

When is Millennial Lithium (OTC:MLNLF) reporting earnings?

A

Millennial Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Millennial Lithium (MLNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Millennial Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Millennial Lithium (MLNLF) operate in?

A

Millennial Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.