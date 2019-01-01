Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based company. The company is engaged in manufacturing of anyLayer high density interconnect, high heat dissipation printed circuit boards (PCBs) and high electric current PCBs, solder stencils, electronic manufacturing services, industrial equipment, and imaging equipment. The company operates in one business segment that is Printed Circuit Boards. Geographically the company exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, and Other regions.