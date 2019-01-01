|Q4 2022
|0.350
|0.380
|0.0300
|150.180M
|151.599M
|1.419M
You can purchase shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mimecast’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT).
The latest price target for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MIME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) is $79.52 last updated Today at 4:07:28 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mimecast.
Mimecast’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mimecast.
Mimecast is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.