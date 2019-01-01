Mimecast Ltd is a provider of next generation cloud security and risk management services for email and corporate information. Its integrated suite of proprietary cloud services protects customers of all sizes from the business and data security risks they are exposed to through their email and other corporate systems. Its Email Security 3.0 and Cyber Resilience Extension offerings are designed to protect customers from rapidly changing security environment. Its Email Security 3.0 strategy addresses threats in three distinct zones: at the email perimeter (Zone 1); inside the network and the organization (Zone 2); and beyond the perimeter (Zone 3). Additionally, its Cyber Resilience Extensions expand resilience to other critical elements of an organization's digital infrastructure.