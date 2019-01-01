QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
79.14 - 79.52
Vol / Avg.
822.4K/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
38.84 - 85.48
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
79.22
P/E
116.65
EPS
0.21
Shares
66.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:12AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Mimecast Ltd is a provider of next generation cloud security and risk management services for email and corporate information. Its integrated suite of proprietary cloud services protects customers of all sizes from the business and data security risks they are exposed to through their email and other corporate systems. Its Email Security 3.0 and Cyber Resilience Extension offerings are designed to protect customers from rapidly changing security environment. Its Email Security 3.0 strategy addresses threats in three distinct zones: at the email perimeter (Zone 1); inside the network and the organization (Zone 2); and beyond the perimeter (Zone 3). Additionally, its Cyber Resilience Extensions expand resilience to other critical elements of an organization's digital infrastructure.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3500.380 0.0300
REV150.180M151.599M1.419M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mimecast Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mimecast (MIME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mimecast's (MIME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mimecast (MIME) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MIME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mimecast (MIME)?

A

The stock price for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) is $79.52 last updated Today at 4:07:28 PM.

Q

Does Mimecast (MIME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mimecast.

Q

When is Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) reporting earnings?

A

Mimecast’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Mimecast (MIME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mimecast.

Q

What sector and industry does Mimecast (MIME) operate in?

A

Mimecast is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.