|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in McAfee’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) was reported by RBC Capital on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting MCFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.50% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) is $25.87 last updated Today at 3:12:01 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2021.
McAfee’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for McAfee.
McAfee is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.