McAfee Corp is a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It is engaged in protecting consumers, enterprises, and governments from cyberattacks with integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions. The company's Personal Protection Service provides holistic digital protection for an individual or family at home, on the go, and on the web. Its platform includes device security, privacy and safe Wi-Fi, online protection, and identity protection, creating a seamless and integrated digital moat. It operating segment include Consumer and Enterprise of which consumer derives a majority revenue to the company.