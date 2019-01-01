QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
McAfee Corp is a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It is engaged in protecting consumers, enterprises, and governments from cyberattacks with integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions. The company's Personal Protection Service provides holistic digital protection for an individual or family at home, on the go, and on the web. Its platform includes device security, privacy and safe Wi-Fi, online protection, and identity protection, creating a seamless and integrated digital moat. It operating segment include Consumer and Enterprise of which consumer derives a majority revenue to the company.

McAfee Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McAfee (MCFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McAfee's (MCFE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for McAfee (MCFE) stock?

A

The latest price target for McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) was reported by RBC Capital on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting MCFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.50% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for McAfee (MCFE)?

A

The stock price for McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) is $25.87 last updated Today at 3:12:01 PM.

Q

Does McAfee (MCFE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2021.

Q

When is McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) reporting earnings?

A

McAfee’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is McAfee (MCFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McAfee.

Q

What sector and industry does McAfee (MCFE) operate in?

A

McAfee is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.