Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
99.7M
Outstanding
Leviathan Gold Ltd is a gold exploration company. The company is focused on exploring for high grade gold deposits within the prolific Stawell and Bendigo Zones of central Victoria, Australia. The project portfolio includes Timor and Avoca.

Leviathan Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leviathan Gold (LVXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leviathan Gold (OTCQB: LVXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Leviathan Gold's (LVXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leviathan Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Leviathan Gold (LVXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leviathan Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Leviathan Gold (LVXFF)?

A

The stock price for Leviathan Gold (OTCQB: LVXFF) is $0.08495 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:11:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leviathan Gold (LVXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leviathan Gold.

Q

When is Leviathan Gold (OTCQB:LVXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Leviathan Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leviathan Gold (LVXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leviathan Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Leviathan Gold (LVXFF) operate in?

A

Leviathan Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.