There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
LiveVox Holdings Inc is a cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, customer relationship management, and workforce optimization, LiveVox delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to reduce compliance risk. The company's reliable, easy-to-use technology enables effective engagement strategies on channels of choice to help drive contact center performance.

LiveVox Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LiveVox Hldgs (LVOXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ: LVOXU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LiveVox Hldgs's (LVOXU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LiveVox Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for LiveVox Hldgs (LVOXU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LiveVox Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for LiveVox Hldgs (LVOXU)?

A

The stock price for LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ: LVOXU) is $4.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LiveVox Hldgs (LVOXU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LiveVox Hldgs.

Q

When is LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOXU) reporting earnings?

A

LiveVox Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LiveVox Hldgs (LVOXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LiveVox Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does LiveVox Hldgs (LVOXU) operate in?

A

LiveVox Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.