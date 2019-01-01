QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
49.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
106.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Landore Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of a portfolio of precious and base metal properties in North America. The project portfolio of the group includes Junior Lake, Miminiska Lake, Frond Lake, Wottam, Lessard, and others, including Swole Lake and West Graham. Its only operating segment being mineral exploration.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Landore Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landore Resources (LNDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landore Resources (OTCPK: LNDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landore Resources's (LNDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landore Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Landore Resources (LNDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Landore Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Landore Resources (LNDLF)?

A

The stock price for Landore Resources (OTCPK: LNDLF) is $0.4595 last updated Wed Jun 02 2021 13:35:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landore Resources (LNDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Landore Resources.

Q

When is Landore Resources (OTCPK:LNDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Landore Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Landore Resources (LNDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landore Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Landore Resources (LNDLF) operate in?

A

Landore Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.