|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
|-0.080
|0.0400
|REV
|79.070M
|78.351M
|-719.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lizhi’s space includes: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP).
The latest price target for Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) was reported by Needham on August 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting LIZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 547.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) is $1.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lizhi.
Lizhi’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lizhi.
Lizhi is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.