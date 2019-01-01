QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Lizhi Inc has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. It offers LIZHI App, an online UGC audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform and online audio platform in China. The group's revenues comprise audio entertainment revenue, podcast, advertising and other revenue.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120-0.080 0.0400
REV79.070M78.351M-719.000K

Lizhi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lizhi (LIZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lizhi's (LIZI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lizhi (LIZI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) was reported by Needham on August 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting LIZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 547.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lizhi (LIZI)?

A

The stock price for Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) is $1.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lizhi (LIZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lizhi.

Q

When is Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) reporting earnings?

A

Lizhi’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Lizhi (LIZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lizhi.

Q

What sector and industry does Lizhi (LIZI) operate in?

A

Lizhi is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.