(LIQQF)
Day High/Low
0.52 - 0.54
Vol / Avg.
18.5K / 18.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
0.52 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
27.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
0.54 / 0.52
P/E
-
Float / Outstanding
- / 53.8M
50d Avg. Price
0.52

Liquid Meta Capital (OTC:LIQQF), Quotes and News Summary

Liquid Meta Capital (OTC: LIQQF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure.
Read More

Liquid Meta Capital Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Liquid Meta Capital (LIQQF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Liquid Meta Capital (OTCGM: LIQQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Liquid Meta Capital's (LIQQF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Liquid Meta Capital.

Q
What is the target price for Liquid Meta Capital (LIQQF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Liquid Meta Capital

Q
Current Stock Price for Liquid Meta Capital (LIQQF)?
A

The stock price for Liquid Meta Capital (OTCGM: LIQQF) is $0.5172 last updated Wed Apr 20 2022 16:33:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Liquid Meta Capital (LIQQF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquid Meta Capital.

Q
When is Liquid Meta Capital (OTCGM:LIQQF) reporting earnings?
A

Liquid Meta Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Liquid Meta Capital (LIQQF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Liquid Meta Capital.

Q
What sector and industry does Liquid Meta Capital (LIQQF) operate in?
A

Liquid Meta Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.