Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company's home health service locations offer a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, medically-oriented social services and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Its hospices provide end-of-life care to patients with terminal illnesses through interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, home health aides, counselors, and volunteers. Its other service segments are Home and community based, Facility-based, Hospice and Healthcare Innovations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Home health services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3201.260 -0.0600
REV582.540M583.429M889.000K

LHC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LHC Group (LHCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LHC Group's (LHCG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LHC Group (LHCG) stock?

A

The latest price target for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 151.00 expecting LHCG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.83% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LHC Group (LHCG)?

A

The stock price for LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) is $120.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LHC Group (LHCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LHC Group.

Q

When is LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) reporting earnings?

A

LHC Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is LHC Group (LHCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LHC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does LHC Group (LHCG) operate in?

A

LHC Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.