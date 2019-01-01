LG Electronics Inc is a South Korea-based company that produces a broad range of electronic products. Its businesses are the home entertainment segment, which produces and sells TVs and digital media products; the mobile communications segment, which produces and sells mobile communications equipment; the home appliance and air solutions segment, which produces and sells washing machines, refrigerators, and other products; the vehicle components segment, which designs and produces vehicle parts; the business solutions segment, which manufactures and sells PCs, solar panels, and other products; and Innotek, which sells substrates, sensors, and other items. The company generates the majority of total revenue from the home entertainment and home appliance and air solutions segments.