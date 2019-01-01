ñol

Lakeshore Acquisition II
(NASDAQ:LBBB)
9.919
00
At close: Jun 6
9.92
0.0010[0.01%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.9 - 9.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 88.3K
Mkt Cap90.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LBBB), Quotes and News Summary

Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ: LBBB)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Read More

Lakeshore Acquisition II Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBB) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ: LBBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Lakeshore Acquisition II's (LBBB) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lakeshore Acquisition II.

Q
What is the target price for Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBB) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lakeshore Acquisition II

Q
Current Stock Price for Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBB)?
A

The stock price for Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ: LBBB) is $9.919 last updated June 6, 2022, 7:54 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBB) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lakeshore Acquisition II.

Q
When is Lakeshore Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LBBB) reporting earnings?
A

Lakeshore Acquisition II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBB) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lakeshore Acquisition II.

Q
What sector and industry does Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBB) operate in?
A

Lakeshore Acquisition II is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.