Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/167K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.66 - 10.29
Mkt Cap
657.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.48
Shares
67.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 9:18AM
Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Khosla Ventures Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Khosla Ventures Acq (KVSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Khosla Ventures Acq (NASDAQ: KVSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Khosla Ventures Acq's (KVSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Khosla Ventures Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Khosla Ventures Acq (KVSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Khosla Ventures Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Khosla Ventures Acq (KVSC)?

A

The stock price for Khosla Ventures Acq (NASDAQ: KVSC) is $9.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:55:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Khosla Ventures Acq (KVSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Khosla Ventures Acq.

Q

When is Khosla Ventures Acq (NASDAQ:KVSC) reporting earnings?

A

Khosla Ventures Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Khosla Ventures Acq (KVSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Khosla Ventures Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Khosla Ventures Acq (KVSC) operate in?

A

Khosla Ventures Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.