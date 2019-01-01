QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/93.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.58 - 10.97
Mkt Cap
393.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
40.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 2:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 9:31AM
Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Khosla Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Khosla Ventures (KVSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Khosla Ventures (NASDAQ: KVSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Khosla Ventures's (KVSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Khosla Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Khosla Ventures (KVSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Khosla Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Khosla Ventures (KVSA)?

A

The stock price for Khosla Ventures (NASDAQ: KVSA) is $9.71 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Khosla Ventures (KVSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Khosla Ventures.

Q

When is Khosla Ventures (NASDAQ:KVSA) reporting earnings?

A

Khosla Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Khosla Ventures (KVSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Khosla Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Khosla Ventures (KVSA) operate in?

A

Khosla Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.