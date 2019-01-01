QQQ
KR1 PLC operates as an investment company. The company focuses on investment in blockchain ecosystem projects and digital based assets.

KR1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KR1 (KROEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KR1 (OTCPK: KROEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KR1's (KROEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KR1.

Q

What is the target price for KR1 (KROEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KR1

Q

Current Stock Price for KR1 (KROEF)?

A

The stock price for KR1 (OTCPK: KROEF) is $1.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:43:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KR1 (KROEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KR1.

Q

When is KR1 (OTCPK:KROEF) reporting earnings?

A

KR1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KR1 (KROEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KR1.

Q

What sector and industry does KR1 (KROEF) operate in?

A

KR1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.