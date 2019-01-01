QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
19M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
42.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases. It is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Karnalyte Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karnalyte Resources (KRLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karnalyte Resources (OTCPK: KRLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Karnalyte Resources's (KRLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Karnalyte Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Karnalyte Resources (KRLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Karnalyte Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Karnalyte Resources (KRLTF)?

A

The stock price for Karnalyte Resources (OTCPK: KRLTF) is $0.4514 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:03:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karnalyte Resources (KRLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karnalyte Resources.

Q

When is Karnalyte Resources (OTCPK:KRLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Karnalyte Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Karnalyte Resources (KRLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karnalyte Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Karnalyte Resources (KRLTF) operate in?

A

Karnalyte Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.