|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jumbo (OTCPK: JUMSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jumbo.
There is no analysis for Jumbo
The stock price for Jumbo (OTCPK: JUMSY) is $13.78 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:43:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jumbo.
Jumbo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jumbo.
Jumbo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.