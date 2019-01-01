Jumbo is a Greek retailer of toys, giftware, household products, and stationery. The company operates stores across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania under the Jumbo brand name, in addition to the e-jumbo online store. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically. Jumbo reports its sales across seven product types: toys, baby products, stationery, seasonal, home products, haberdashery and similar items, and other. The three most significant product types--home products, seasonal, and toys--collectively contribute the vast majority of revenue, followed by stationery and baby products.