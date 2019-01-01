QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.24 - 19.24
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.37
Shares
136.1M
Outstanding
Jumbo is a Greek retailer of toys, giftware, household products, and stationery. The company operates stores across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania under the Jumbo brand name, in addition to the e-jumbo online store. The company derives the majority of revenue domestically. Jumbo reports its sales across seven product types: toys, baby products, stationery, seasonal, home products, haberdashery and similar items, and other. The three most significant product types--home products, seasonal, and toys--collectively contribute the vast majority of revenue, followed by stationery and baby products.

Jumbo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jumbo (JUMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jumbo (OTCPK: JUMSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jumbo's (JUMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jumbo.

Q

What is the target price for Jumbo (JUMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jumbo

Q

Current Stock Price for Jumbo (JUMSF)?

A

The stock price for Jumbo (OTCPK: JUMSF) is $19.2425 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 16:04:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jumbo (JUMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jumbo.

Q

When is Jumbo (OTCPK:JUMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Jumbo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jumbo (JUMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jumbo.

Q

What sector and industry does Jumbo (JUMSF) operate in?

A

Jumbo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.