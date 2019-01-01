QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Communications Systems Inc is a telecommunications firm. Its Electronics & Software segment manufactures and sells solutions that provide actionable intelligence, power and connectivity at the edge of networks through PoE products, software and services as well as traditional products and designs, develops, and sells edge network access products, TDM over IP and other circuit emulation solutions; and Services and Support segment provides technology solutions including virtualization, managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and hybrid cloud infrastructure and deployment and designs, develops, and sells SD-WAN solutions. It operates in North America; Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Rest of world.

Communications Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Communications Systems (JCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Communications Systems's (JCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Communications Systems (JCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 30, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting JCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 506.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Communications Systems (JCS)?

A

The stock price for Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) is $2.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Communications Systems (JCS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2021.

Q

When is Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) reporting earnings?

A

Communications Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Communications Systems (JCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Communications Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Communications Systems (JCS) operate in?

A

Communications Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.