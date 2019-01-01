|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Communications Systems’s space includes: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL), Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS), Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI).
The latest price target for Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 30, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting JCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 506.80% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) is $2.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $3.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 29, 2021.
Communications Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Communications Systems.
Communications Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.