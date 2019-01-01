Communications Systems Inc is a telecommunications firm. Its Electronics & Software segment manufactures and sells solutions that provide actionable intelligence, power and connectivity at the edge of networks through PoE products, software and services as well as traditional products and designs, develops, and sells edge network access products, TDM over IP and other circuit emulation solutions; and Services and Support segment provides technology solutions including virtualization, managed services, wired and wireless network design and implementation, and hybrid cloud infrastructure and deployment and designs, develops, and sells SD-WAN solutions. It operates in North America; Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Rest of world.