Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/102.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/5.09%
52 Wk
7.99 - 8.79
Mkt Cap
223.4M
Payout Ratio
53.8
Open
-
P/E
8.01
Shares
27.8M
Outstanding
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund invests in a portfolio of below investment grade corporate bonds. Its objective is to provide high current income from a portfolio of high-yield corporate debt.

Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (JCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Credit Opps 2022's (JCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Credit Opps 2022.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (JCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Credit Opps 2022

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (JCO)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE: JCO) is $8.0467 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (JCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (NYSE:JCO) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (JCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Credit Opps 2022.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 (JCO) operate in?

A

Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.