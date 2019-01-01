Intema Solutions Inc is a company engaged in providing consulting services in marketing and the Internet. It provides its customers with two e-mail platforms and technology to manage the content and activities related to e-mail campaigns. The company also offers hosting services website, domain name registration, and search engine optimization. It provides different products and services, including predictive marketing, search engine marketing, as well as programming and integration. The company offers various services, such as mobile applications, Websites and microsites, and e-mail marketing.