|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intema Solutions (OTCPK: ITMZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intema Solutions.
There is no analysis for Intema Solutions
The stock price for Intema Solutions (OTCPK: ITMZF) is $0.2386 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:11:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intema Solutions.
Intema Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intema Solutions.
Intema Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.