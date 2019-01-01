QQQ
i3 Energy PLC is an oil and gas company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

i3 Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy i3 Energy (ITEEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of i3 Energy (OTCPK: ITEEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are i3 Energy's (ITEEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for i3 Energy.

Q

What is the target price for i3 Energy (ITEEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for i3 Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for i3 Energy (ITEEF)?

A

The stock price for i3 Energy (OTCPK: ITEEF) is $0.2625 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:35:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does i3 Energy (ITEEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for i3 Energy.

Q

When is i3 Energy (OTCPK:ITEEF) reporting earnings?

A

i3 Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is i3 Energy (ITEEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for i3 Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does i3 Energy (ITEEF) operate in?

A

i3 Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.