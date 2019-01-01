Intelsat SA is a Luxembourg-based company which operates satellite services business. It is engaged in providing diversified communications services to the media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, and a multinational corporation. In addition, it provides commercial satellite communication services to the United States government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat operates through a single segment being Providing satellite services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from North America.