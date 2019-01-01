ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal
(OTCPK:IMYCF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS1.16

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Stock (OTC:IMYCF), Quotes and News Summary

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Stock (OTC: IMYCF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS1.16
Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd is primarily engaged in coal mining, processing, and distribution, as well as the distribution of petroleum products. The company also provides railway transportation services and road transportation services, as well as a coal-related chemical business, hotel management and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company directly owns and controls multiple mechanized coal mines and controls three main railways, namely the Zhundong Railway, Huzhun Railway and a special railway line for Suancigou Mine. Thermal coal provided by the company serves as fuel for various industries including thermal power, construction materials and chemicals.
Read More

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (IMYCF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (OTCPK: IMYCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal's (IMYCF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal.

Q
What is the target price for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (IMYCF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal

Q
Current Stock Price for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (IMYCF)?
A

The stock price for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (OTCPK: IMYCF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (IMYCF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal.

Q
When is Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (OTCPK:IMYCF) reporting earnings?
A

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (IMYCF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal.

Q
What sector and industry does Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (IMYCF) operate in?
A

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal is in the Energy sector and Thermal Coal industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.