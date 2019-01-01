Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Stock (OTC:IMYCF), Quotes and News Summary

Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd is primarily engaged in coal mining, processing, and distribution, as well as the distribution of petroleum products. The company also provides railway transportation services and road transportation services, as well as a coal-related chemical business, hotel management and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company directly owns and controls multiple mechanized coal mines and controls three main railways, namely the Zhundong Railway, Huzhun Railway and a special railway line for Suancigou Mine. Thermal coal provided by the company serves as fuel for various industries including thermal power, construction materials and chemicals.