IntriCon Corp is an international company and joint development manufacturer (JDM) of micromedical components, sub-assemblies and final devices. The company serves as a JDM partner to medical device original equipment manufacturers by designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distributing micromedical products for high growth markets, such as diabetes, peripheral vascular, interventional pulmonology, electrophysiology and hearing healthcare. It manufactures microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components and complete body-worn devices for leading and emerging medical device manufacturers.