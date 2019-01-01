QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
IntriCon Corp is an international company and joint development manufacturer (JDM) of micromedical components, sub-assemblies and final devices. The company serves as a JDM partner to medical device original equipment manufacturers by designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distributing micromedical products for high growth markets, such as diabetes, peripheral vascular, interventional pulmonology, electrophysiology and hearing healthcare. It manufactures microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components and complete body-worn devices for leading and emerging medical device manufacturers.

IntriCon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IntriCon (IIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IntriCon's (IIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IntriCon (IIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) was reported by Stifel on May 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting IIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IntriCon (IIN)?

A

The stock price for IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) is $16.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IntriCon (IIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 12, 2001.

Q

When is IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) reporting earnings?

A

IntriCon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is IntriCon (IIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IntriCon.

Q

What sector and industry does IntriCon (IIN) operate in?

A

IntriCon is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.