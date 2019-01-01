QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
ICBS Ltd is a customhouse brokerage firm conducting business at the port of Laredo, Texas. It offers various services such as FDA filing of documentation and Services, Agriculture filing of documentation and Services, Bills of Lading, Logistics Solutions, Security monitor facility by close circuit cameras and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ICBS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICBS (ICBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICBS (OTCEM: ICBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICBS's (ICBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ICBS.

Q

What is the target price for ICBS (ICBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ICBS

Q

Current Stock Price for ICBS (ICBT)?

A

The stock price for ICBS (OTCEM: ICBT) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:56:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICBS (ICBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ICBS.

Q

When is ICBS (OTCEM:ICBT) reporting earnings?

A

ICBS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ICBS (ICBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICBS.

Q

What sector and industry does ICBS (ICBT) operate in?

A

ICBS is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.