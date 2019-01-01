i-CABLE Communications Ltd is an investment holding company. Its segments are media and telecommunications. The media segment includes operations related to the television subscription business, domestic free television program service, advertising, channel carriage, television relay service, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related businesses. The telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access services, portal operation, mobile content licensing, telephony services, network leasing, network construction, mobile agency service as well as other related businesses. It derives the majority of its revenues from the media segment.