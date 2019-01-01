QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.3K
Div / Yield
0.11/4.89%
52 Wk
2.13 - 2.72
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
44.21
44.21
Open
-
P/E
9.28
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Hang Lung Group Ltd engages in property development for sale and leases in Hong Kong and China through its subsidiary Hang Lung Properties. The group has a portfolio of real estate that includes commercial, office, residential, and parking lot property. Mall and office properties are the leading contributors to rental revenue. Properties in mainland China serve as hosts for companies in fashion and accessories, lifestyle and entertainment, and many other segments. Hong Kong property leasing includes the segments available in China, and banks and department stores. Commercial properties generate the most revenue for the Hong Kong portfolio.

Hang Lung Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hang Lung Group (HNLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCPK: HNLGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hang Lung Group's (HNLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hang Lung Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hang Lung Group (HNLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hang Lung Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hang Lung Group (HNLGF)?

A

The stock price for Hang Lung Group (OTCPK: HNLGF) is $2.26 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:36:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hang Lung Group (HNLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hang Lung Group.

Q

When is Hang Lung Group (OTCPK:HNLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hang Lung Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hang Lung Group (HNLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hang Lung Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hang Lung Group (HNLGF) operate in?

A

Hang Lung Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.