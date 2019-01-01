QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.22 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
162.8K/137.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
21.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Giga Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company is focused on two of the key metals used in the batteries of electric vehicles: Nickel and Cobalt. It is developing the Turnagain Nickel deposit, a giant nickel sulphide deposit in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Giga Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Giga Metals (HNCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Giga Metals (OTCQX: HNCKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Giga Metals's (HNCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Giga Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Giga Metals (HNCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Giga Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Giga Metals (HNCKF)?

A

The stock price for Giga Metals (OTCQX: HNCKF) is $0.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Giga Metals (HNCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Giga Metals.

Q

When is Giga Metals (OTCQX:HNCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Giga Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Giga Metals (HNCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Giga Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Giga Metals (HNCKF) operate in?

A

Giga Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.