Range
1.05 - 1.07
Vol / Avg.
5.9K/25.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.79 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
76.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
72.9M
Outstanding
HighGold Mining Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. Its flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The company also controls a portfolio of gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its highgrade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties.

HighGold Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HighGold Mining (HGGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HighGold Mining (OTCQX: HGGOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HighGold Mining's (HGGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HighGold Mining.

Q

What is the target price for HighGold Mining (HGGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HighGold Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for HighGold Mining (HGGOF)?

A

The stock price for HighGold Mining (OTCQX: HGGOF) is $1.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HighGold Mining (HGGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HighGold Mining.

Q

When is HighGold Mining (OTCQX:HGGOF) reporting earnings?

A

HighGold Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HighGold Mining (HGGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HighGold Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does HighGold Mining (HGGOF) operate in?

A

HighGold Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.