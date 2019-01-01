QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 12:22PM
Grupo Aeroméxico SAB de CV is a leader in Mexican air transportation. Revenue is generated by transporting passengers and air cargo and providing additional amenities to improve travel experiences. The company has one reportable segment, air transportation, and reports revenues by geographic region. Mexico accounts for approximately half of total revenue, with North, Central, and South America comprising another material portion. Grupo Aeromexico is a member of a global alliance with other carriers to better assist customers and increase the number of destinations. Additionally, the company utilizes a joint Aeromexico-Delta maintenance and repair facility to maintain and enhance existing fleet.

Grupo Aeromexico Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Aeromexico (GRPAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Aeromexico (OTCEM: GRPAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Aeromexico's (GRPAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Aeromexico.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Aeromexico (GRPAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Aeromexico

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Aeromexico (GRPAQ)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Aeromexico (OTCEM: GRPAQ) is $0.1045 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:48:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Aeromexico (GRPAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Aeromexico.

Q

When is Grupo Aeromexico (OTCEM:GRPAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Aeromexico does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Aeromexico (GRPAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Aeromexico.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Aeromexico (GRPAQ) operate in?

A

Grupo Aeromexico is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.