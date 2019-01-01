Grupo Aeroméxico SAB de CV is a leader in Mexican air transportation. Revenue is generated by transporting passengers and air cargo and providing additional amenities to improve travel experiences. The company has one reportable segment, air transportation, and reports revenues by geographic region. Mexico accounts for approximately half of total revenue, with North, Central, and South America comprising another material portion. Grupo Aeromexico is a member of a global alliance with other carriers to better assist customers and increase the number of destinations. Additionally, the company utilizes a joint Aeromexico-Delta maintenance and repair facility to maintain and enhance existing fleet.