There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
TPCO Holding Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TPCO Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TPCO Holding (GRMWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TPCO Holding (OTC: GRMWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TPCO Holding's (GRMWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TPCO Holding.

Q

What is the target price for TPCO Holding (GRMWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TPCO Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for TPCO Holding (GRMWF)?

A

The stock price for TPCO Holding (OTC: GRMWF) is $0.224 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:01:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TPCO Holding (GRMWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TPCO Holding.

Q

When is TPCO Holding (OTC:GRMWF) reporting earnings?

A

TPCO Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TPCO Holding (GRMWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TPCO Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does TPCO Holding (GRMWF) operate in?

A

TPCO Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTC.