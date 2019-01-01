QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
309.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
32.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 10:48AM
Gobi Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Gobi Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gobi Acquisition (GOBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ: GOBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gobi Acquisition's (GOBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gobi Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Gobi Acquisition (GOBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gobi Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Gobi Acquisition (GOBI)?

A

The stock price for Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ: GOBI) is $9.62 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:46:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gobi Acquisition (GOBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gobi Acquisition.

Q

When is Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI) reporting earnings?

A

Gobi Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gobi Acquisition (GOBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gobi Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Gobi Acquisition (GOBI) operate in?

A

Gobi Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.