Generex Biotechnology Corp is a Biotechnology company which is primarily engaged in the research and development of drug delivery systems and technologies. It mainly focuses on developing technology for the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral (buccal) cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator. The company operates in the single segment being the Research and development of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases. In addition, the company engages in developing proprietary vaccine formulations through its subsidiaries that work by stimulating the immune system to either attack offending agents that is cancer cells, bacteria, and viruses or to stop attacking benign elements.