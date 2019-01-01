QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
104.7K/312.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
592.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
118.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Generex Biotechnology Corp is a Biotechnology company which is primarily engaged in the research and development of drug delivery systems and technologies. It mainly focuses on developing technology for the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral (buccal) cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator. The company operates in the single segment being the Research and development of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases. In addition, the company engages in developing proprietary vaccine formulations through its subsidiaries that work by stimulating the immune system to either attack offending agents that is cancer cells, bacteria, and viruses or to stop attacking benign elements.

Generex Biotechnology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generex Biotechnology (OTCEM: GNBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generex Biotechnology's (GNBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generex Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generex Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Generex Biotechnology (GNBT)?

A

The stock price for Generex Biotechnology (OTCEM: GNBT) is $0.005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:22:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generex Biotechnology.

Q

When is Generex Biotechnology (OTCEM:GNBT) reporting earnings?

A

Generex Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generex Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) operate in?

A

Generex Biotechnology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.