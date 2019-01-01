QQQ
Range
4.99 - 5.02
Vol / Avg.
322.2K/366.6K
Div / Yield
0.41/8.24%
52 Wk
4.97 - 5.69
Mkt Cap
514.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
102.8M
Outstanding
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-end fund. It seeks high current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions. The Fund invests at least over 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, including debt securities of the United States and foreign issuers, including emerging markets.

Templeton Global Income Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Templeton Global Income (GIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Templeton Global Income's (GIM) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Templeton Global Income (GIM) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Templeton Global Income (GIM)?

A

The stock price for Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) is $5.005 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Templeton Global Income (GIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Templeton Global Income (GIM) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Templeton Global Income (GIM) operate in?

A

Templeton Global Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.