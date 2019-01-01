QQQ
Range
0.68 - 0.77
Vol / Avg.
10.7K/5.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 2.01
Mkt Cap
114.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.77
P/E
-
EPS
0.22
Shares
168.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Gafisa SA is a Brazilian company that is engaged in the real estate development of residential units on behalf of third parties. It provides civil construction and civil engineering services, develops and implements marketing strategies related to its own and third-party real estate ventures, and invests in other companies that share similar objectives. The company operates in Sao Paulo and its metropolitan area.

Analyst Ratings

Gafisa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gafisa (GFASY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gafisa (OTCPK: GFASY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gafisa's (GFASY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gafisa.

Q

What is the target price for Gafisa (GFASY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gafisa

Q

Current Stock Price for Gafisa (GFASY)?

A

The stock price for Gafisa (OTCPK: GFASY) is $0.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:11:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gafisa (GFASY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gafisa.

Q

When is Gafisa (OTCPK:GFASY) reporting earnings?

A

Gafisa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gafisa (GFASY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gafisa.

Q

What sector and industry does Gafisa (GFASY) operate in?

A

Gafisa is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.