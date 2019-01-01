QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
GETECH Group PLC is a UK-based geosciences service provider company. It is primarily engaged in the provision of geological services, reports and data to the petroleum and mining industries to assist in their exploration activities. The company organizes its operations into two main segments: Products and Services. It derives most of its revenue from the Product segment. The company has operations in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

GETECH Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GETECH Group (GETPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GETECH Group (OTCPK: GETPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GETECH Group's (GETPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GETECH Group.

Q

What is the target price for GETECH Group (GETPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GETECH Group

Q

Current Stock Price for GETECH Group (GETPF)?

A

The stock price for GETECH Group (OTCPK: GETPF) is $0.34317 last updated Tue Jan 26 2021 16:32:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GETECH Group (GETPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GETECH Group.

Q

When is GETECH Group (OTCPK:GETPF) reporting earnings?

A

GETECH Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GETECH Group (GETPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GETECH Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GETECH Group (GETPF) operate in?

A

GETECH Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.