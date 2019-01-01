QQQ
Range
3.61 - 3.77
Vol / Avg.
200.2K/113.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.51 - 7.9
Mkt Cap
12.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Siemens Gamesa is a leading manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company is the product of the merger between Siemens Wind Power and Gamesa in 2017. The firm operates in two business segments: wind turbines and services. Siemens Gamesa retained its position as the leading installer of offshore turbines in 2020. Siemens Energy (a recent spin-off from Siemens AG) owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa's shares.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siemens Gamesa Renewable's (GCTAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siemens Gamesa Renewable.

Q

What is the target price for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siemens Gamesa Renewable

Q

Current Stock Price for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAY)?

A

The stock price for Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK: GCTAY) is $3.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 2, 2012.

Q

When is Siemens Gamesa Renewable (OTCPK:GCTAY) reporting earnings?

A

Siemens Gamesa Renewable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siemens Gamesa Renewable.

Q

What sector and industry does Siemens Gamesa Renewable (GCTAY) operate in?

A

Siemens Gamesa Renewable is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.