Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.77 - 2.82
Mkt Cap
884M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
319.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fineos Corp Holdings PLC is an Irish company engaged in providing software solutions that include management and administration of policies and claims to the life, accident, and health insurance industry. The company's platform, Fineos AdminSuite, comprises Fineos Absence, Fineos Billing, Fineos Claims, Fineos Payments, and Fineos Provider, among other solutions.

FINEOS Corp Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FINEOS Corp Holdings (FNCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FINEOS Corp Holdings (OTC: FNCHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FINEOS Corp Holdings's (FNCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FINEOS Corp Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for FINEOS Corp Holdings (FNCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FINEOS Corp Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for FINEOS Corp Holdings (FNCHF)?

A

The stock price for FINEOS Corp Holdings (OTC: FNCHF) is $2.77 last updated Tue Jul 13 2021 16:03:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FINEOS Corp Holdings (FNCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FINEOS Corp Holdings.

Q

When is FINEOS Corp Holdings (OTC:FNCHF) reporting earnings?

A

FINEOS Corp Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FINEOS Corp Holdings (FNCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FINEOS Corp Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FINEOS Corp Holdings (FNCHF) operate in?

A

FINEOS Corp Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.