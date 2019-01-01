Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Forma Therapeutics Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-1.05.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.