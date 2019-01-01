QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET), Quotes and News Summary

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: FMET) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: FMET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Fidelity Metaverse ETF's (FMET) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Fidelity Metaverse ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Fidelity Metaverse ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET)?
A

The stock price for Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ: FMET) is $24.35 last updated Thu Apr 21 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fidelity Metaverse ETF.

Q
When is Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) reporting earnings?
A

Fidelity Metaverse ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Fidelity Metaverse ETF.

Q
What sector and industry does Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) operate in?
A

Fidelity Metaverse ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.