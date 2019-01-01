QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company focuses on the operations of the Ungava Bay iron property in Nunavik, Quebec which consists of three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake.

Oceanic Iron Ore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Oceanic Iron Ore (FEOVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oceanic Iron Ore (OTCPK: FEOVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oceanic Iron Ore's (FEOVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oceanic Iron Ore.

Q

What is the target price for Oceanic Iron Ore (FEOVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oceanic Iron Ore

Q

Current Stock Price for Oceanic Iron Ore (FEOVF)?

A

The stock price for Oceanic Iron Ore (OTCPK: FEOVF) is $0.08785 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 16:47:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oceanic Iron Ore (FEOVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceanic Iron Ore.

Q

When is Oceanic Iron Ore (OTCPK:FEOVF) reporting earnings?

A

Oceanic Iron Ore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oceanic Iron Ore (FEOVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oceanic Iron Ore.

Q

What sector and industry does Oceanic Iron Ore (FEOVF) operate in?

A

Oceanic Iron Ore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.