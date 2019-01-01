Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$2.720
Quarterly Revenue
$27.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$27.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Meta Platforms using advanced sorting and filters.
Meta Platforms Questions & Answers
When is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) reporting earnings?
Meta Platforms (FB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)?
The Actual EPS was $1.32, which beat the estimate of $1.12.
What were Meta Platforms’s (NASDAQ:FB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.3B, which beat the estimate of $9.2B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.