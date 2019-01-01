QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Energroup Holdings Corp is engaged in the production, processing, sale and distribution of fresh and prepared meat products in China.

Analyst Ratings

Energroup Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energroup Hldgs (ENHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energroup Hldgs (OTCEM: ENHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energroup Hldgs's (ENHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energroup Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Energroup Hldgs (ENHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energroup Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Energroup Hldgs (ENHD)?

A

The stock price for Energroup Hldgs (OTCEM: ENHD) is $0.0071 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:40:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energroup Hldgs (ENHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2007 to stockholders of record on May 25, 2007.

Q

When is Energroup Hldgs (OTCEM:ENHD) reporting earnings?

A

Energroup Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energroup Hldgs (ENHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energroup Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Energroup Hldgs (ENHD) operate in?

A

Energroup Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.