Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
703.8K/892.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
84.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Electromedical Technologies Inc is a bioelectronics manufacturing company. It designs and develops simple-to-use bioelectronics therapy devices, which in most cases provide immediate and long-lasting pain relief across the broadest range of ailments. Its focuses on improving global wellness for people suffering from various painful conditions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electromedical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electromedical (EMED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electromedical (OTCQB: EMED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electromedical's (EMED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electromedical.

Q

What is the target price for Electromedical (EMED) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electromedical

Q

Current Stock Price for Electromedical (EMED)?

A

The stock price for Electromedical (OTCQB: EMED) is $0.0231 last updated Today at 8:58:49 PM.

Q

Does Electromedical (EMED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electromedical.

Q

When is Electromedical (OTCQB:EMED) reporting earnings?

A

Electromedical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electromedical (EMED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electromedical.

Q

What sector and industry does Electromedical (EMED) operate in?

A

Electromedical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.