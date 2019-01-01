Elis SA provides multi-service solutions to various sectors such as catering, accommodation, healthcare, trade & retail, public services, and others. Elis's services include Flat linen, Workwear, Hand & toilet hygiene & scent solutions, Water fountains & coffee machines, Floor protection, Industrial wiping, Pest control, Cleanroom garments, Medical waste management, and laundry services. Its geographical segments are France, UK & Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia & Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America.