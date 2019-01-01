QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
224M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Elis SA provides multi-service solutions to various sectors such as catering, accommodation, healthcare, trade & retail, public services, and others. Elis's services include Flat linen, Workwear, Hand & toilet hygiene & scent solutions, Water fountains & coffee machines, Floor protection, Industrial wiping, Pest control, Cleanroom garments, Medical waste management, and laundry services. Its geographical segments are France, UK & Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia & Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elis (ELSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elis (OTCGM: ELSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elis's (ELSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elis.

Q

What is the target price for Elis (ELSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elis

Q

Current Stock Price for Elis (ELSSF)?

A

The stock price for Elis (OTCGM: ELSSF) is $17.9367 last updated Wed Apr 14 2021 16:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elis (ELSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elis.

Q

When is Elis (OTCGM:ELSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Elis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elis (ELSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elis.

Q

What sector and industry does Elis (ELSSF) operate in?

A

Elis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.