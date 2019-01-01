QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.17/3.87%
52 Wk
28.1 - 30.31
Mkt Cap
9.7B
Payout Ratio
90.09
Open
-
P/E
24.93
EPS
0.27
Shares
320.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Elisa Oyj is a telecommunications company that operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The Consumer Customers segment generates revenue by providing voice and data services to households and individuals. The majority of overall company revenue comes from the consumer segment. Elisa's other segment, Corporate Customers, derives revenue from voice and data services and information and communications technology to corporations. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Finland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elisa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elisa (ELMUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elisa (OTCPK: ELMUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elisa's (ELMUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elisa.

Q

What is the target price for Elisa (ELMUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elisa

Q

Current Stock Price for Elisa (ELMUY)?

A

The stock price for Elisa (OTCPK: ELMUY) is $30.31 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:24:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elisa (ELMUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is Elisa (OTCPK:ELMUY) reporting earnings?

A

Elisa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elisa (ELMUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elisa.

Q

What sector and industry does Elisa (ELMUY) operate in?

A

Elisa is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.