Range
13.71 - 13.89
Vol / Avg.
5.4K/28.3K
Div / Yield
1/7.28%
52 Wk
11.27 - 15.69
Mkt Cap
174.7M
Payout Ratio
14.06
Open
13.72
P/E
1.93
Shares
12.6M
Outstanding
Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Dividend and Income Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dividend and Income Fund (OTC: DNIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dividend and Income Fund's (DNIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dividend and Income Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dividend and Income Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF)?

A

The stock price for Dividend and Income Fund (OTC: DNIF) is $13.8415 last updated Today at 7:00:54 PM.

Q

Does Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dividend and Income Fund.

Q

When is Dividend and Income Fund (OTC:DNIF) reporting earnings?

A

Dividend and Income Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dividend and Income Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF) operate in?

A

Dividend and Income Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.